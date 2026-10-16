US Army Helicopter Flight Puts Autonomous Barge Tech To The Test

The U.S. military has graduated from conceptual models to actual testing with regard to the use of autonomous barges for resupply. For the first time, an Army MH-47G Chinook landed on an unmanned barge to replenish needed supplies. These crewless vessels equipped with SM300 autonomous technology by Sea Machines, can allow America's armed forces greater operational flexibility. A maritime environment presents challenges in terms of keeping rotorcraft operating far away from shore. Some Chinook variations have the capability to refuel in-air, but athose that do not require a large naval vessel to refuel and resupply.

The military could — theoretically — deploy smaller autonomous barges strategically and quickly, placing much needed fuel and other supplies nearer to the action. So, rotorcraft like the MH-47 aren't as limited in terms of flight range over active operation areas. This is significant particularly for Chinooks, whether you're talking about the MH-47 or the CH-47, as they are critical for tactical operations. Their large capacity is utilized to transport soldiers, among other duties.

It's unclear what exactly is included in the U.S. military build of the SM300, but the off-the-shelf system offers a modular configuration which can include various software tools and an AI camera system called Computer Vision. The SM300 utilizes an array of sensors like radar, GPS, and automatic identification system (AIS), among others, and leans on AI algorithms and Computer Vision to avoid obstacles.