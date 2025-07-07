CH-47 Vs. MH-47 Chinook: What Is The Difference Between These Two Military Helicopters?

The Chinook is one of the most iconic military helicopters in history. The CH-47 and MH-47 Chinooks might look like twins thanks to their shared frame, but they lead completely different lives. The CH-47 Chinook first hit the skies in 1961 as a heavy-lift helicopter built by Boeing Vertol for the U.S. Army. Originally designed to haul troops and artillery in Vietnam, the CH-47 series evolved steadily over the years, culminating in the current CH-47F, the latest model equipped with digital avionics and a reinforced airframe. It's one of the few helicopters to remain in frontline service for more than six decades.

The MH-47 was developed to meet the U.S. Army's requirement for a heavy-lift helicopter capable of supporting special operations in challenging environments. In the mid-1980s, the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR), known as the "Night Stalkers," began operating the MH-47D, an early model built around the CH-47D airframe. This was followed by the MH-47E, introduced in 1993, which featured more powerful engines, enhanced fuel capacity, and advanced defensive avionics. The current variant, the MH-47G, includes further upgrades such as a digital cockpit and improved survivability equipment. Now, it's time to look under the hood and see how these two helicopters stack up in tactical capabilities.