Which Militaries Use Chinook Helicopters & Are New Ones Still Being Made?

Military enthusiasts would agree that the CH-47 Chinook is one of the most iconic military helicopters ever. This twin-engine, tandem-rotor aircraft was the result of a 1956 U.S. Army push to replace its aging piston-engine fleet with more powerful, turbine-driven models. What followed was the development of a stable, agile, and remarkably capable workhorse that could haul troops and heavy cargo with ease.

After its first flight in 1961, the Chinook didn't take long to prove its worth. By 1965, the CH-47A was flying into Vietnam with the newly redesignated 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile), bringing critical lift capability to the front lines. Not long after, crews started modifying it with M60s and .50-caliber machine guns, turning it into more of a flying fortress that could handle itself under fire.

That said, early models didn't come without problems. Vietnam's heat and humidity cut lift capacity significantly, and the transmission struggled under full engine power. However, the upgraded CH-47B and C models rolled in soon after with stronger transmissions and boosted horsepower, turning them into 10-ton lifters. Over the decades, new upgrades have made the Chinook even more capable. Today, the helicopter is used for troop transport, disaster relief, medevac, and hauling construction equipment.

