Mixing AI And The Military Can Be Dangerous - This Proposed Bill Might Help

There's no denying the influence that AI has already had on the technology we use every day. Much of the opposition around its rise centers around where and how it is used. You might not know of the many different ways the U.S. Air Force is already using AI, but its efficiency-boosting and logistics-simplifying possibilities are huge. However, it's vital to tread carefully when integrating AI into military matters. The AI Guardrails act, introduced by Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin in March 2026, sets out to provide exactly what the name suggests: An overriding human influence and final decision behind AI's work.

As detailed in a government press release, Senator Slotkin explained that her proposed bill would focus on three key areas: "Ensur[ing] a human is involved when deadly autonomous weapons are fired, AI cannot be used to spy on the American people, and that a human is on the switch to launch nuclear weapons." These measures aren't intended to curtail the advancement of the U.S. AI industry, but rather to protect the nation's dominance in the area ("we must win the AI race against China," the Michigan lawmaker added) while ensuring that it develops in a safe and practical way.

Malfunctions, glitches, and mistakes, after all, are far from unheard of in the AI sphere. Human judgment and decision-making certainly aren't infallible either, of course, but the best way to get the benefit of both is to use them in tandem. Here's how the bill could help the United States do that.