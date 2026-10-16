These High-Tech Batteries Are Built To Break Down In Your Digestive System

Typically, swallowing a battery is an emergency, and one that can quickly turn fatal if left untreated. Between their caustic chemicals, damaging electrical current, and choking hazard, your average button battery (or even a AAA) can wreak havoc on the body, if ingested. A swallowed button battery can burn through a child's throat in as little as two hours, which is one reason those loose batteries sitting in a drawer could be a disaster waiting to happen.

However, there are also cutting-edge capsules designed to be swallowed. They can give doctors a thorough look at the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, control exactly when a drug is released, and transmit data to medical professionals from inside the body. However, they require power to work. Until now, these capsules have typically relied on wireless power from an external source or a tiny coin battery. The problem is that wireless power offers limited range, and even though coin batteries are coated for protection, they still pose a risk.

Fortunately, researchers at MIT have developed small batteries that swap out dangerous substances for magnesium and molybdenum trioxide, which the body can safely tolerate in small amounts. The paper-like battery produces 1.84 volts and uses an ionic liquid gel as its electrolyte. The entire battery is bioresorbable, meaning it can be fully broken down and absorbed by the body. It works for about three days before breaking down within weeks. So far, it's been tested on animals rather than humans. And this isn't the only progress being made with regard to powering medical devices, as there are new high-tech batteries that could theoretically last for thousands of years.