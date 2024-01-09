This Vibrating Capsule Could Assist In The Ways We Treat Obesity

Olympic athletes and bodybuilders at the top of their game claim that conquering the mind is the key to peak human excellence. There might be some truth to that, at least when it comes to the fight against obesity. Enterprising MIT engineers are working on a deceptively simple way to trick your brain into effective portion control — all without the risks associated with hormone-altering drugs or invasive surgical procedures designed to reduce food intake.

As the name suggests, the Vibrating Ingestible BioElectronic Stimulator (VIBES) pill works by stimulating the stretch receptors in the stomach wall from the inside. It achieves this by inducing specific vibration patterns produced by a miniature motor. This mechanical stimulation sends a signal via the vagus cranial nerve, which prematurely forces the brain to transition to the fed state. The idea is to induce a sequence of endocrinal activity promoting the commencement of digestion and the feeling of fullness.

Most notably, the VIBES capsule dupes the brain into releasing a concoction of insulin and hormones, such as C-peptide, peptide YY, and GLP-1. The latter is also the active ingredient in GLP-1 injections, an increasingly expensive means to achieve one of the most popular non-invasive weight loss measures.