3 Drawbacks To Using Your Phone As A Mobile Hotspot

When you're in a public space like an airport or the subway, it's not advisable to connect to the available public Wi-Fi because doing so could carry security risks. And if you do, there are certain things you shouldn't do on your device when connected to any public Wi-Fi. But instead of depending on public Wi-Fi, you can use your phone as a mobile hotspot. Doing so provides a quick and easy way to get internet access on all your devices, either through tethering or by creating a wireless access point that multiple devices can connect to.

Your phone's mobile hotspot can also come in handy if you're in an area with no wireless access point whatsoever or when your regular Wi-Fi is down. However, while using your phone as a mobile hotspot offers flexibility and convenience, it isn't perfect. It comes with several drawbacks you need to keep in mind before making it a habit.

As someone who uses their phone as a mobile hotspot from time to time, most commonly to provide internet access to my car's infotainment system and also to get my household devices online when Wi-Fi is out, I've experienced several issues firsthand that I can share from my own experience.