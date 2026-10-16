These May Be The Biggest Drawbacks Of Full-Time Houseboat Living

The idea of living on a houseboat, waking up to breathtaking views, and enjoying nature away from the hustle and bustle of the city feels exciting. And many people are indeed living on houseboats full-time across the United States. In some areas, it can be cheaper as well, especially given the increasing cost of housing. Even apartments are expensive in many places, making houseboats feel like a viable alternative. But the idea has downsides too, some that you may anticipate early on, while a few may only become apparent later.

The major drawbacks of full-time houseboat living include complying with local regulations, finding the right marina, making do in cramped spaces, higher insurance costs, regular maintenance and upkeep, limited utilities, and the depreciation that comes with your purchase. Additionally, you'll have to prepare for a variety of weather conditions, like storms, freezing temperatures, and scorching heat. You'll also want to be sure that you know how to dock your boat safely.

While some of these are easily manageable, others may come as a surprise if you haven't planned things well in advance. If you're thinking about living on a houseboat full-time, you should be aware of the drawbacks so that you can plan accordingly.