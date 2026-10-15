Are Manual Transmissions Still More Reliable Than Automatics?

Reliability is often one of the top selling points when looking at a new car — at the end of the day, it's not exactly good for you if the thing breaks down halfway to your job. But what does it mean to be reliable, from a mechanical standpoint? It depends on how you look at it — sometimes you can overbuild something to the point where it just never breaks. Other stuff is so simple, hardly anything can go wrong. That'll be important here, because your transmission is one of the most hideously complicated parts you've likely ever interacted with.

To the uninitiated, an automatic transmission might as well be powered by eldritch magic. Breaking one down reveals a bevy of gears in a bizarre configuration, typically a planetary arrangement. There's a lot of metal-on-metal contact, a lot of parts between the flex plate — not to be confused with the flywheel – and driveshaft, and a lot of fluid to worry about. In other words, a lot that can go wrong.

Manual transmissions, on the other hand, are far simpler in construction. You have two shafts, one on top of the other, with a series of gears and clutches between them, all connected to your main clutch plate and flywheel. In theory, that's the more reliable setup — less stuff to mess up. The problem is that it relies on your proficiency with the transmission. Automatics are consistent, manuals are simple. The winner in the reliability race, then, depends on skill and construction methods. Modern cars certainly have a case to prove here, considering the design is a mature science by this point. It's a complicated answer, so let's explore.