Why Do Automatic Transmissions Have Flex Plates Instead Of Flywheels?

If you take a look at diagrams of typical automatic and manual transmissions, you'll see a lot of noticeable differences — how they're built, how the gears are meshed, how torque is transferred, what fluids they accept, and so on. However, both transmission types will have some sort of large disc that sits on the engine's crankshaft. One might assume, at a glance, that both of these elements are identical. They look relatively similar; they're about the size of dinner plates and lined with gear teeth. And they're in the same place in your car — yet they're two different parts, depending on your transmission type. Why?

There's a long answer and a short answer, so let's get the latter out of the way first. Automatic transmissions have thin, lightweight flex plates because they don't need the smoothing effect of a flywheel's mass; but they still need something to connect the engine and transmission, as well as engage the starter motor. They flex to help accept all the weight of the torque converter doing its thing behind them.

Still complicated? Okay, fair enough, let's shift gears and answer one important question. What exactly does a flywheel do? Think of how an engine works. Internal combustion is nothing more than a series of controlled explosions. It's not a smooth, linear motion. Rather, it pulsates with each power stroke. A manual transmission's flywheel acts as an energy storage device, using its weight to smooth out those pulses. An automatic's torque converter does the same thing, just with a lot of heavy fluid instead of a thin clutch. That's why flywheels are so much heavier than flex plates, but it doesn't explain why flex plates, well, flex. For that, we'll have to dig a bit deeper.