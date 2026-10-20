The US' Last WWII Aircraft Carrier Has A Truly Incredible Story

The United States Navy commissioned a lot of aircraft carriers in the 20th century, and the most-used class of carrier was the Essex-class. Ships of the Essex-class were built during World War II, and by 1950, 24 were constructed, making it the aircraft carrier class with the most ships as well as the most capital ships of a single design. Essex-class carriers helped the U.S. win the Pacific Theater of WWII, and while several American carriers were sunk during the conflict, many more survived.

Of the 24 Essex-class carriers constructed, four remain as functioning museum ships, one of which served the Navy the longest. The USS Lexington (CV-16) is the fifth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name that honors the Battle of Lexington, and was commissioned in 1943. The sailors who served aboard it called the Lexington "The Blue Ghost," and it took part in several major military engagements during WWII. Of course, the ship didn't get through the conflict unscathed, and the Japanese reported it sunk four times. That didn't happen, and the Lexington survived the war and continued serving longer than any other Essex-class carrier.

After WWII, the Lexington was decommissioned and later modernized following a significant overhaul, which changed its designation to an attack carrier, or CVA. Before long, it became a training carrier (CVT), and was finally decommissioned for the last time in 1991. That wasn't the end of the Lexington's story because the ship became a National Historic Landmark in 2003 and continues to serve as one of the U.S.' five aircraft carrier museum ships. It is permanently moored in Corpus Christi, Texas.