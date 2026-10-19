Do Aluminum Heads Really Increase Horsepower?

Aluminum cylinder heads show up a lot on performance engines (such as the 5.7L Hemi engines), and they're usually associated with generating more horsepower. Additionally, aluminum heads are highly versatile, which makes them a good fit for everything from regular daily drivers to full-on race engines. Interestingly, you can also put aluminum heads on a cast iron engine block. That being said, while the belief that they increase horsepower is technically true in a way, it's a bit more complicated than that.

For instance, while aluminum has several advantages over cast iron, like reduced weight and better heat transfer, the material doesn't inherently make an engine more powerful. The cylinder head generally controls how air and fuel get into the engine and how exhaust gets out, so its design plays a big role in how much power an engine can make. Today's aluminum heads typically produce more horsepower because they're designed for performance, meaning better port shapes, bigger valves, and more efficient combustion chambers than old-school iron heads. Because of that, they boost airflow and help fuel burn cleaner and faster, which translates to quicker throttle response and more horsepower.

As mentioned, aluminum heads manage heat well, which helps the engine run cooler and minimizes the chance of detonation under hard driving conditions. The material's lighter characteristic can also reduce your car's weight by about 20 pounds per aluminum head; by some rough estimates, switching to aluminum heads can add up to 50 horsepower, depending on your engine and its other components.