How Android Auto Users Can Get Google Maps' Speedometer Feature Back After It Disappeared

While not exactly one of Google Maps' best secret features, the speedometer is really helpful for everyday commuters, and especially for anyone vacationing in an area they're unfamiliar with. If setting a destination doesn't cause the speedometer to reappear, however, you'll first want to check that the feature is still enabled. Simply head into Settings in Google Maps (available under your profile picture or initial) then tap Navigation and look for the Speedometer toggle under Driving options.

Also be aware that, like some of the other powerful features available in Maps, the speedometer won't necessarily show up universally in every area. However, if it's consistently not showing up, particularly in areas where you've seen it before, it's also worth trying a full reset cycle on your Android Auto setup. To do so, completely disconnect your device from your car, remove your car from the Android Auto app and from your Bluetooth list on your device, then go through and re-add and reconnect. Then, set a destination and the speedometer should show up in areas where available.

As of September 2026, Google has acknowledged that the speedometer has been vanishing for some users and that its investigation is ongoing. The company also noted that some features, like displaying current speed and speed limits (as well as other information) was still being actively rolled out, so availability for any/all of those features may be inconsistent.