4 Of The Coolest New Kindle Accessories Available In 2026
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Amazon's Kindle has been a game changer for readers everywhere. To start with, it's great for people who live in smaller spaces and lack space for a lot of physical books in their home. It's also ideal for frequent fliers, people with long commutes, or anyone who wants to stay on track with their reading goals while on the go. As an e-reader, it lets you keep track of your progress across multiple books at once and get access to tons of content via subscription.
Many unique Kindle accessories have popped up since its introduction, including hand straps, antimicrobial screen protectors, and even pillow stands. You can also find mounts for every situation, from your bedside table to the back of airplane seats. However, some of the most popular accessories that many Kindle owners have decided to invest in are cases and remote controls. Amazon has been paying attention and has added some to its roster of official Kindle accessories.
In October 2026, Amazon announced the latest generation of its Kindle models, as well as a slew of accessories that come with them. While some gadgets can be used with its older Kindle models, others are exclusive to its recent lineup. Here are the coolest ones we're excited about, which ones work with older units, and what you can get instead if they don't match the model you own.
Kindle Click
A Bluetooth-powered remote made to turn your digital pages, the Kindle Click features four buttons, plus an optional wrist strap. On the front, there are two buttons for page turning, while the side buttons adjust brightness. While Amazon doesn't officially share an expected battery life, we do know that it's rechargeable via USB-C. The Kindle Click is made to be backward compatible with Kindle models from 2024 onwards, which means it can still be a good investment even if you're not in the mindset of upgrading your existing Kindle model yet. Available for release in select countries on October 28, you can pre-order the Kindle Click on Amazon for $34.99. But take note that this price doesn't include the USB-C cable and adapter.
If you're an owner of an older Kindle model, all hope is not lost. These days, you can find third-party options that work on older units, as well as tablets from other brands. On Amazon, one popular option is the JIMZOO Page Turner Ring, which starts at $15.99 and is available in five colors. An Amazon's Choice product, it has a 4.4-star rating from more than 2,600 people. While it's not compatible with Kindle 7 or 8 models (or older), it also works on mobile phones and tablets. It takes about an hour and a half to charge and can last up to 35 hours of continuous use, with an automatic shut-off after 30 minutes.
Kindle Page-Turn Cover
Designed for one-handed reading with the new 2026 Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft Signature Edition models, the Kindle Page-Turn Cover has physical buttons right on the cover. In your Kindle settings, you can even customize what the buttons do. Because it's magnetic, it snaps securely back into place when you're not using it.
One of its key advantages is that it doesn't require any additional setup. Once it's latched onto your Kindle, its physical buttons will work automatically. This means you don't have to worry about pairing it via Bluetooth, and it doesn't need you to charge it separately. Amazon notes that this is possible due to its pogo pin connectivity capabilities. Similar to the latest Kindle models, this cover is IPX8 rated, so it can handle a few splashes. Available in three colors (fig, graphite, and seaglass green), the Kindle Page Turner retails for $79.99. For people who care about sustainability, Amazon notes that this particular set is composed of 70% renewable bio-materials. Releasing October 28, you can pre-order on Amazon until then.
Reminiscent of the Kindle Oasis, which had two 7 buttons and a power switch, it does so without the massive 7-inch screen. Beyond the tactile experience, it leaves less room for smudges and accidental taps. But take note: Amazon hasn't confirmed whether they'll be selling a model made for left-handed readers, so it may not be the most comfortable for single-handed operation.
Amazon Charging Stand
With a sleek, anodized aluminum base, the Amazon Charging Stand lets you charge your 2026 Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and Colorsoft Signature Edition models upright. It includes a magnetic attachment, a permanently attached braided USB-C cable, and a 20W adapter. With a 60-degree angle, you can even read while it charges. It's capable of charging at 7.5W, which you can confirm on-screen. It's already on Amazon for $59.99, but you'll have to wait a little longer for the pre-order to roll in. On its official listing, you can ask Amazon to email you once it's available.
There are also Kindle charging docks for older models that have interesting features worth considering, especially for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Editions (2022 & 2024 Releases) and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition. Anker has a popular wireless charging dock offering at $44.99 that lets you charge your Kindle even with a case under 4mm. As of October 2026, it is an Amazon Overall Pick product and enjoys an average rating of 4.6 stars from 5,300+ reviewers. Apart from the 2022 and 2024 Kindle models, there's also the $33.99 CoBak Wireless Charger Stand that works with the iPhone SE 2/3 and iPhone 13 series onward. If you're a fan of audiobooks, JusLaco also has a $38.97 wireless charging dock that includes speakers for the 32GB models. It is also compatible with the iPhone 13 series and later and the Samsung S22, S23, and S24 series.
Kindle Covers
Although third-party manufacturers offer plenty of Kindle covers, Kindle's latest batch of official covers is made specifically for its 2026 release. So they might be a good companion to buy alongside your new model if you're already on the path to upgrading. Unless, of course, you're willing to wait for other brands to roll out their own takes. Unlike other options on this list, you can already order these today on Amazon. Like opening and closing a book, it automatically wakes or puts your Kindle to sleep.
For the Knit Fabric option, it's available in two colors (ube and graphite) for $39.99. Made with 100% recycled post-consumer polyester, it has a textured knit exterior and microfiber interior. If you prefer something sleeker, there are also new slim covers made of plant-based leather. They retail for just under $50 and fit 2026 Kindle 32GB models. Made of polyurethane and renewable bio-materials, it comes in three colors: seaglass green, alpine sky, and graphite.
Kindle owners seeking aluminum housing may find the $69.99 slim covers with magnetic attachments worth it. With its full-grain premium leather cover, it's made to be softer to the touch. Amazon claims that it's the "lightest Amazon cover ever made" for its Paperwhite and Colorsoft lineup. While it also has the graphite color model, the elegant fig color option can match your new iPhone 18 Pro in burgundy.