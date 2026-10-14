4 Of The Coolest New Kindle Accessories Available In 2026

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Amazon's Kindle has been a game changer for readers everywhere. To start with, it's great for people who live in smaller spaces and lack space for a lot of physical books in their home. It's also ideal for frequent fliers, people with long commutes, or anyone who wants to stay on track with their reading goals while on the go. As an e-reader, it lets you keep track of your progress across multiple books at once and get access to tons of content via subscription.

Many unique Kindle accessories have popped up since its introduction, including hand straps, antimicrobial screen protectors, and even pillow stands. You can also find mounts for every situation, from your bedside table to the back of airplane seats. However, some of the most popular accessories that many Kindle owners have decided to invest in are cases and remote controls. Amazon has been paying attention and has added some to its roster of official Kindle accessories.

In October 2026, Amazon announced the latest generation of its Kindle models, as well as a slew of accessories that come with them. While some gadgets can be used with its older Kindle models, others are exclusive to its recent lineup. Here are the coolest ones we're excited about, which ones work with older units, and what you can get instead if they don't match the model you own.