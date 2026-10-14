What Will Happen To The US Marines' Retired AAV Fleet?

While tanks get a lot of attention, and the United States Marine Corps does operate them, the branch's primary mission tends to keep it close to the water. Because of this, the USMC has been using the AAV7 Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV), affectionately known as "Trax" to Marines, since its introduction in 1972. The tracked, armored vehicle was the USMC's primary troop transport for over 50 years, but its service is finally at an end, and the USMC's AAV fleet is being transferred to allied nations.

While you might think that the USMC would put them into storage somewhere in the United States, the Corps' retired AAVs are being transferred to allies defending the Black Sea region, likely bolstering defenses against potential Russian aggression. This is a particularly economical decision, as many AAVs are already in the European theater, making the transfer logistically easier than it would be if they were all located in the U.S.

When the AAVs make their way to allied hands, experienced instructors will go along to train receiving units on their operation, which is often the case when the U.S. sells or transfers equipment to other countries. As of this writing, the AAV is already used by several nations around the world, including Indonesia, Japan, and several others. Romania received its first delivery of nine AAVs in September 2026, when USMC instructors began training Romanian military personnel in their use. This came after a 2023 sale authorized by the Pentagon for 16 AAVs and related equipment worth $120.5 million.