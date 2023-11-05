Beach Breacher: The History Behind The Amphibious Assault Vehicle AAVP-7A1

In all of the most unforgettable and tragic scenes of war, perhaps no other image is as memorable as Allied troops storming the beaches of Normandy during World War II. The goal was straightforward but difficult to pull off, as a full land, air, and sea invasion required multiple points of attack.

Though that invasion would see the use of the Higgins boat primarily, the earliest iterations of the amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) were already being used by the U.S. Marine Corps in the Pacific Theater. While the initial versions were rudimentary and offered little protection with no offensive capabilities, future variations would become a critical component of militaries worldwide.

The AAVP-7A1 is part of the AAV7A1 family of amphibious military vehicles, also known as "amtrack," and was introduced in 1984 by BAE Systems. The AAVP7A1 is one of three variations for the vehicle and the Personnel Variant designed to provide combat support and armor for rifle squads in both land and sea operations for militaries across the globe.