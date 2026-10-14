Trucker's Traffic Stop Turns Into 72 Charges After Officer Sees The Plates

Police find plenty of odd things during traffic stops, but a piece of paper covering a tractor-trailer's license plate is an especially questionable sight on a toll road. That's allegedly what happened on July 15, 2025, when a Pennsylvania State Police trooper stopped truck driver Ashon Harris' Freightliner near the Pennsylvania Turnpike's I-83 interchange in York County. The paper partially covered the trailer's rear plate, allegedly preventing license plate readers from identifying it.

The traffic stop itself wasn't particularly kind to the truck. According to ABC 27, police said it wasn't displaying registration, and an inspection found 21 other violations. Earlier that month, Harris had reportedly drawn a fare-evasion citation after the same truck was involved in a crash and authorities found its plate obscured. Investigators subsequently dug through license plate reader data and alleged that the same truck had traveled the Pennsylvania Turnpike about 70 times between Aug. 15, 2024, and July 15, 2025. The Turnpike calculated the unpaid tolls at $16,097.74.

As of June 2026, Ashon Harris and his supervisor, Shawn Harris, were each charged with 72 counts: 70 counts of fare evasion, one count of theft of services, and one count of corrupt organizations. Those remain allegations, but they leave two particularly interesting questions. How did one truck allegedly accumulate more than $16,000 in tolls, and if investigators couldn't read its plate, how did they apparently find those 70 trips?