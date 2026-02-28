What Police Found During This Traffic Stop Was So Odd They Had To Post It Online

There are a few things that most long-haul truckers agree are worth having in any good semi truck. A livable space with AC and a reliable power source are two essentials, alongside the storage capacity that's needed to make a life on the road more sustainable. Another key part of a good semi truck is comfortable, adjustable seating, both for the driver and for any passengers. Everyone has a slightly different idea of what makes the perfect truck seat, but a folding lawn chair certainly won't cut it. It isn't safe to use either, which is why California Highway Patrol in Tracy recently posted online about a trucker that was caught with a passenger sat in a lawn chair with no seatbelt on.

In a social media post, the department highlighted the serious safety issues that using non-standard seating in a truck can pose. It said that "in a sudden stop or crash, unsecured seating can lead to severe injuries — or worse — because there's nothing to keep you properly positioned or restrained." It added "when things go wrong on the road, "close enough" isn't good enough."

This isn't the first time that the California Highway Patrol has issued a public warning against using inappropriate semi truck seating. In November 2025, the Grapevine division of the agency posted a video on social media showing another trucker who had been caught with a passenger in a similar lawn chair. In the post, the department poked fun at the setup, calling it the "Lawn Chair Pro Max," but added that any kind of non-approved seating is "unsafe and unacceptable."