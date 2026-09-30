New Traffic Cameras Can Detect 'Ghost Plates' Designed To Escape The Law

At a glance, ghost plates look very much like your everyday license plates. They even have the correct details for the vehicle they're on, so they appear legal to passing police officers. However, ghost plates use reflective plastic that makes them nearly impossible for ANPR cameras to read.

These ghost plates aren't some black-market product, either. U.K. drivers can purchase them from many of the 30,000-plus businesses registered with the UK's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). That means drivers are buying legally supplied plates instead of getting them from a shady back-alley operation. In its report, the BBC found that some of these businesses openly offered ghost plates to help evade cameras without even requiring proof of ID or vehicle registration. To combat this, U.K. police want tighter regulation for license plate issuers — right now, all you need to do is fill out a quick form and pay a fee.

Ghost plates aren't unique to the U.K., of course. In New York City, for example, drivers have used ghost plates to avoid highway tolls. They're also not the only way drivers try to evade cameras; other methods include illegal plate flippers that obscure plates from police and cameras.