Dexron Vs. Mercon: What's The Difference Between These Transmission Fluids?

The difference between Dexron and Mercon automatic transmission fluids is very simple. It all comes down to the various vehicle manufacturers and the specific automatic transmission fluid that each one recommends. Transmission fluids may look the same, but they must be formulated to meet each manufacturer's specific performance requirements. This is why Dexron is designed for use in vehicles produced by the various divisions of General Motors, while Mercon has been formulated to be used in the nameplates belonging to the Ford Motor Company. It all comes under the heading of how to choose the right automatic transmission fluid for your car.

Dexron automatic transmission fluid was first created by GM in 1968 as a successor to the Type A fluid that had been previously used by the company. It was a higher-quality fluid that provided better performance in both the short and long term, and it was also approved for use in power steering systems. Today's Dexron VI automatic transmission fluid is made specifically for GM's six-speed and eight-speed automatics, and is backward compatible with earlier versions. Dexron HP is designed for GM's latest 8L90 and 10L80 eight-speed and 10-speed transmissions.

Ford has used the name Mercon automatic transmission fluid since 1987, when it began as a set of technical specifications for such a fluid. Today, the Mercon brand lives on in its latest ULV low-viscosity premium formulation, which is designed for use in Ford's Raptor and F-150 pickup trucks equipped with the10R80 10-speed automatic transmission.