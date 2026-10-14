Is It Worth Keeping Your Xbox Series X/S Box?

Some people keep the boxes their electronics come in while others dispose of them right after unboxing. And as surprising as it may sound, there's no right or wrong approach. It all comes down to individual preferences, future plans for the device, and whether you have the space to store all the boxes. However, it's still a smart choice to store some of the boxes, especially ones that are custom-made for the device. And this includes the Xbox Series X/S.

There are a couple of reasons you should consider keeping the box for your Xbox Series X/S or any other electronics, for that matter. First, the box streamlines the return experience, in case you face any issues with the product in the early days or change your mind. Some sellers reject returns outright without the original packaging, while a few deduct a certain amount for the missing box. Microsoft, too, requires that its products be returned in the original packaging. So, it's worth keeping the box, at least until your Xbox is eligible for returns.

Apart from that, if you have plans to sell the Xbox Series X/S down the line, the box could be a valuable addition to the listing. When the box is included, it gives the impression that the previous owner handled the device with care, which makes the listing more appealing and, in some cases, increases the resale value of your Xbox. The best part is that unlike a TV or refrigerator, the box for your Xbox Series X/S is fairly small and doesn't take up a lot of space. So, even if you live in an apartment, keeping it shouldn't be a problem.