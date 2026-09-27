Is It Worth Keeping Your PlayStation 5's Box?
Many of us have a habit of keeping clutter, such as packaging, in our homes. We do that on the off chance we might need it in the future. It's no different with console boxes, or in this instance, the PlayStation 5 box. Given that the PS5 prices have shot up since its late 2020 release, you may be wondering whether the box is worth keeping or if it's just taking up space you could use for something else.
When it comes to holding onto the PS5 box, there are mixed opinions on whether you should keep it or not. The box isn't needed for warranty or to use the console, so once you take the PS5 out of the box, you can safely throw it away. Even PlayStation UK's X account said that it's okay to toss the cardboard box.
However, there are a few reasons why you may want to keep it. The main one is protection, as the original PS5 box was built around the console and its accessories, with inserts that help keep everything safe when it's being moved. As such, the box can come in handy when you're moving or shipping the console to someone else. Sony does recommend using the original box if you need to return a PlayStation product, but it also says a solid cardboard box with good padding will work.
Does the PS5 box improve resale value?
Another reason why you may want to keep the PS5 box is resale value. The box itself isn't highly sought after (you can find empty PS5 boxes on resale platforms), but having the original packaging can make the console easier to package and ship. Additionally, if you end up selling your PS5, having the original box, inserts, controller, cables, and other accessories makes it easier to show buyers you're offering the full package. Plus, it could also show that you took proper care of the console.
Nonetheless, don't expect a guaranteed bump in resale price. How much the box actually helps depends on the buyer, the console's condition, the model, what accessories are included, and what the used market looks like when you sell. Some buyers just don't care about the box that much. Still, having the original packaging could benefit you when selling, even if it's just by a small margin. Having said that, in the event that none of the above interests you and you need space, then feel free to throw that PS5 box away.