Is It Worth Keeping Your PlayStation 5's Box?

Many of us have a habit of keeping clutter, such as packaging, in our homes. We do that on the off chance we might need it in the future. It's no different with console boxes, or in this instance, the PlayStation 5 box. Given that the PS5 prices have shot up since its late 2020 release, you may be wondering whether the box is worth keeping or if it's just taking up space you could use for something else.

When it comes to holding onto the PS5 box, there are mixed opinions on whether you should keep it or not. The box isn't needed for warranty or to use the console, so once you take the PS5 out of the box, you can safely throw it away. Even PlayStation UK's X account said that it's okay to toss the cardboard box.

However, there are a few reasons why you may want to keep it. The main one is protection, as the original PS5 box was built around the console and its accessories, with inserts that help keep everything safe when it's being moved. As such, the box can come in handy when you're moving or shipping the console to someone else. Sony does recommend using the original box if you need to return a PlayStation product, but it also says a solid cardboard box with good padding will work.