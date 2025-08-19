PS5 Resale Value: How Much Can You Get In 2025?

Are you finding that your PS5 is gathering dust more than you're using it these days? You might be sitting on some money if you're happy to part ways with it. The exact figure you can expect to see when you sell your PS5 depends on a few things, like its condition, if it's missing any parts, and if you trade it in or sell it yourself.

As a rule of thumb, selling your electronics directly will generally give you bigger returns than if you trade them in at somewhere like GameStop, Best Buy, or BackMarket. However, it can take you a lot longer to make a sale, and you'll have to pay for platform fees, as well as dealing with arranging a collection or shipping for your console. One more thing to keep in mind is which model of PS5 you're trying to sell. 2024's PlayStation 5 Pro and Slim are more valuable than the Standard Edition from back in 2020, although the Slim is on a similar price point, according to data from Swappa.

You can typically expect to get around $175 if you trade in your PlayStation 5 at GameStop for the regular value. The exact price will vary, as GameStop refreshes its prices daily, and because Pro members are offered a slight premium. If you trade in a Sony PlayStation 5 Pro console specifically, then you can expect to get up to $227 in cash. Best Buy also accepts trade-ins for PS5s, and offers about $200 if it's in good condition and comes complete with the power supply and a controller. But if it's missing a controller, you'll only get $60 for it, even if it's in great condition. BackMarket boasts the best price, with flawless PS5s going for roughly $290.