PS5 Resale Value: How Much Can You Get In 2025?
Are you finding that your PS5 is gathering dust more than you're using it these days? You might be sitting on some money if you're happy to part ways with it. The exact figure you can expect to see when you sell your PS5 depends on a few things, like its condition, if it's missing any parts, and if you trade it in or sell it yourself.
As a rule of thumb, selling your electronics directly will generally give you bigger returns than if you trade them in at somewhere like GameStop, Best Buy, or BackMarket. However, it can take you a lot longer to make a sale, and you'll have to pay for platform fees, as well as dealing with arranging a collection or shipping for your console. One more thing to keep in mind is which model of PS5 you're trying to sell. 2024's PlayStation 5 Pro and Slim are more valuable than the Standard Edition from back in 2020, although the Slim is on a similar price point, according to data from Swappa.
You can typically expect to get around $175 if you trade in your PlayStation 5 at GameStop for the regular value. The exact price will vary, as GameStop refreshes its prices daily, and because Pro members are offered a slight premium. If you trade in a Sony PlayStation 5 Pro console specifically, then you can expect to get up to $227 in cash. Best Buy also accepts trade-ins for PS5s, and offers about $200 if it's in good condition and comes complete with the power supply and a controller. But if it's missing a controller, you'll only get $60 for it, even if it's in great condition. BackMarket boasts the best price, with flawless PS5s going for roughly $290.
Should you trade in my PS5 or sell it directly?
Deciding whether to trade in your PS5 or sell it directly using online marketplaces really boils down to what condition the console is in, how quickly you want to sell it, and how much patience you have. Per listings aggregated by PriceCharting, used PS5s resell on eBay for between $300 and $400. That's better than the ballpark that you can expect to trade in for at most retailers.
Selling your used consoles on marketplaces like eBay, Gumtree, or Swappa can help you recover more of the cost. This is because you can set the price yourself, and customers still might be getting a better deal than if they went to a retailer. In the case that your PS5 is in worse condition, or if you're missing any peripherals like a controller or power supply, then you should strongly consider selling it yourself. Some trade-in shops won't accept these consoles or will offer you very little cash for them, even if the damage is just purely cosmetic.
However, if you want to make a fast sale and your console is in great condition, then you could be better off just trading it in. Selling the device yourself takes time while you wait for buyers to take the bait, and some platforms won't release your money until the console has actually been delivered to the buyer. Beyond that, online sales sites and apps often charge fees for listing your items or can take a cut of your sales.
What types of PS5 are the most valuable?
There are a few different kinds of PS5s kicking around, including the Slim model, digital-only editions, and even a couple of limited edition versions. Each type has its own price tag attached, so you're going to want to factor that in when reselling your console. These price differences apply whether you're trading in or selling it yourself, with PlayStation 5 Pro consoles generally commanding higher prices than non-limited editions.
GameStop may also offer more cash for the Slim PS5, across both disc and digital-only versions, than for the standard equivalent. Expect to get about $193 for a good condition Slim PS5 with everything included, for example. Similarly, Slim editions sell on eBay for anywhere between $280 and $415, depending on their condition as well as whether they've been opened. Remember that price can vary based on a number of factors, so don't take these figures at face value, as they change on a daily basis.
Are you lucky enough to own a limited edition PS5? You could be in for a nice surprise. Limited edition PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary consoles sell on eBay for between $2,750 and $4,300, according to PriceCharting. These consoles are really rare, with only 12,300 bundles produced internationally, making them scarce and perfect for collectors. As well as the gray, retro-PS1-looking console itself, the bundle also served up a matching controller, disc cover, poster, and other accessories. Just the controller alone can resell for over $100.