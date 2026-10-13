Why Did People Stop Using Reel Lawn Mowers?

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If you've ever used a manual reel mower, you already know why they've fallen in popularity. Cutting a lawn with one of these requires a significant amount of hard work. A reel mower features spiraling blades fixed around a cylindrical rotating reel. The reel is connected to the wheels via gears, so that as you walk behind the mower pushing it forward, the blades spin along too. In fact, the very first lawn mower was a reel-type, and the design hasn't changed that much since the 19th century.

Because manual reel mowers require a high level of exertion, maintaining larger lawns may be unfeasible. In addition, these units may refuse to cut grass that has become overgrown, if you haven't been able to mow for a few weeks. You can adjust the cut height to the tallest setting, then do multiple passes, lowering the blades each time. But with several passes, you're essentially mowing your yard multiple times over, which is a time-intensive and strenuous proposition.

There are also engine- and electric-powered reel mowers, which would seem to counter all the negatives of manual models. But while there are some options for a manual reel mower priced under $100, premium gas and electric versions can be well north of $2,000, which is prohibitively expensive for a mower you can't even ride on. There are some budget battery-powered options for less than $200, like the Sun Joe 24V Cordless Push Reel Mower on Amazon. However, numerous reviewers question the product's durability over time.