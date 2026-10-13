Why Did People Stop Using Reel Lawn Mowers?
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If you've ever used a manual reel mower, you already know why they've fallen in popularity. Cutting a lawn with one of these requires a significant amount of hard work. A reel mower features spiraling blades fixed around a cylindrical rotating reel. The reel is connected to the wheels via gears, so that as you walk behind the mower pushing it forward, the blades spin along too. In fact, the very first lawn mower was a reel-type, and the design hasn't changed that much since the 19th century.
Because manual reel mowers require a high level of exertion, maintaining larger lawns may be unfeasible. In addition, these units may refuse to cut grass that has become overgrown, if you haven't been able to mow for a few weeks. You can adjust the cut height to the tallest setting, then do multiple passes, lowering the blades each time. But with several passes, you're essentially mowing your yard multiple times over, which is a time-intensive and strenuous proposition.
There are also engine- and electric-powered reel mowers, which would seem to counter all the negatives of manual models. But while there are some options for a manual reel mower priced under $100, premium gas and electric versions can be well north of $2,000, which is prohibitively expensive for a mower you can't even ride on. There are some budget battery-powered options for less than $200, like the Sun Joe 24V Cordless Push Reel Mower on Amazon. However, numerous reviewers question the product's durability over time.
Rotary mowers were a game changer
In 1940, a radically different design in lawn care equipment was patented: the rotary mower. Rotary mowers feature horizontally mounted blades that spin under the power of a gasoline engine or, alternatively today, an electric battery-powered motor. These mowers didn't require as much effort, could cut grass faster, and weren't as bothered by overgrown turf, debris, or uneven terrain. Although no matter which type of machine you use, there are some things to stop doing if you use a push mower on your lawn, such as attempting to cut wet grass.
Where reel mowers were more sensitive, and required a more comprehensive regular sharpening regimen, rotary mowers were easier to maintain. The upkeep on rotary units was significantly reduced, with the ease of simply removing the blade to sharpen it, saving precious time. And things really kicked off for rotary mowers after World War II, and the suburban boom that followed. Suburban neighborhoods had larger yards that needed regular care. The 1950s saw reel-type mowers largely pushed aside in favor of rotary machines. In 1957, Consumer Reports conducted its first testing and evaluation of lawn mowers, which included many different rotary models.
Why are reel mowers still around?
Despite their drawbacks, there is still a niche market for reel mowers, as there are some advantages to their use. While rotary-type mowers offer many benefits, it's hard to argue they provide a superior cut or healthier grass over reel-types. In fact, large powered reel mowers are used for golf courses, specifically on the immaculately groomed green and fairway. A course might use a rotary mower, but only in maintaining the "rough," which is an area to the sides, left intentionally longer to penalize players.
Certain species of grass, such as Bermuda, thrive at short heights as low as half an inch. Not many rotary mowers can cut that close to the ground. In addition, rotary mowers tend to tear rather than cleanly slice grass at exceedingly short heights. Conversely, a reel mower's cut is often described as scissor-like, which preserves moisture and the health of the turf. So, for those with a desire to create a true carpet-like lawn, the reel-type is the way to go, with examples like the American Lawn Mower Push Reel being among the highest-rated lawn mowers you can buy from Amazon. However, for many, the rotary mower is a simpler alternative that delivers results that are considered good enough.