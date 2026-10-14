What Does Hydrogen Peroxide Do To Electronics?

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about an era of rigorous cleaning everywhere, with people pretty much disinfecting everything they owned, from washing bags of chips to scrubbing phones and laptops clean. Besides alcohol, the second holy grail of cleaning was seen as hydrogen peroxide. And if alcohol is safe to clean electronics with, plenty of people wonder if that brown bottle of hydrogen peroxide in the bathroom cabinet is safe as well.

Unfortunately, that isn't the case — or at least the companies think so. In July 2021, during the height of the pandemic, Apple quietly added hydrogen peroxide to its list of products to avoid for cleaning Apple devices. The problem with this particular product — especially that brown bottle on your shelf — is that neither chemical in the compound is particularly beneficial for electronics. The average household compound is mostly a 3% solution, with the rest simply being water. So if you wipe down a laptop with it, it means you're dabbing it with mostly water, which can be damaging.

Meanwhile, the remaining 3% is what the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) calls a powerful oxidizer. An oxidizer readily pulls electrons away from other materials, leading to corrosion in many metals.

That said, research has suggested that actual gadgets hold up better than what the chemistry suggests. In a 2010 study, the EPA filled sealed chambers with hydrogen peroxide gas and exposed cell phones, PDAs, fax machines, and Dell desktop computers to it. Over the following year, researchers found no visual or functional changes in any of that equipment.