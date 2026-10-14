Why Is GM's 6.6-Liter L8T Engine So Reliable?

The General Motors L8T engine has been in use since the 2020 model year. It debuted in the General's heavy duty pickups, the Chevrolet Silverado HD, shown above, and the GMC Sierra HD. Since then, its use has expanded to the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans. This engine has become known for its utmost reliability, and has been included in our list of the most reliable engines built in the past decade. For example, the 2021 Chevy Silverado HD 2500 has had only two engine-related recalls, one for transmission valves and one for brake sensors.

The L8T is a small-block engine with a 6.6-liter displacement and output of 401 horsepower. In GM's words, "The L8T is meant for grunt work", with 464 lb-ft of torque that peaks at just 4,000 rpm. The L8T uses a cast-iron block incorporating nodular iron main caps. Additional reliability is provided by the use of cast aluminum pistons, forged connecting rods, and a forged-steel crankshaft. Aluminum cylinder heads sit atop the engine, with its two valves per cylinder using an overhead valve layout. The L8T also features hydraulic roller lifters, eliminating manual valve adjustment.

Another reason this engine is so reliable is down to what it doesn't have. There aren't technologies that deactivate individual cylinders, like Dynamic Fuel Management or Active Fuel Management. It also doesn't have Auto Stop-Start, which can contribute to the overall reliability of the drivetrain. As a member of GM's small-block V8 engine family, the L8T has made our list of the 10 most reliable General Motors engines ever made.