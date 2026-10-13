What Does 'Spur' Mean On A Highway Sign?

The U.S. has over 4.2 million miles of public roads, with the National Highway System of major routes making up around 220,000 miles of that total. Drive along any of these major routes and you'll see a wide range of signs giving you information about the road itself, the surrounding roads, and any nearby facilities and landmarks. One sign you might have seen on these routes says the word "Spur," accompanied by a number.

A spur is a specific type of road that branches away from an interstate and does not return to it. If you're traveling away from the interstate, a spur will always lead to a non-interstate road. In plenty of cases, spurs connect cities and urban areas to the interstate, but they don't have to — any non-interstate road can be connected to the interstate with a spur.

If a road connects a section of interstate with another section of interstate, it's not called a spur. Instead, it's referred to as a loop. Some loops travel away from an interstate before rejoining the same interstate later on, but a road that connects two different interstates can also be labeled as a loop.

As a result of research on driver perception, some road signs are transitioning to being in mixed upper-case and lower-case letters. However, neiter "SPUR" or "LOOP" signs are included in that new initiative, so you can still expect to see them entirely in upper-case lettering.