What Does The 'Divided Highway Ends' Sign Mean & Why Is It Important To Know?
If you come across a "Divided Highway Ends" sign, don't worry: That doesn't mean the highway itself is about to end, and you won't need to slam on your brakes to avoid a "Thelma & Louise"-style situation. Instead, a "Divided Highway Ends" sign tells drivers that the physical barrier separating opposing traffic directions is about to end. It's marking a transition from a divided roadway back to a two-way road, and not a dead end.
The sign is there to give motorists like you advance notice that the median or other physical divider between you and the cars moving in the opposite direction is about to go away, and you'll soon have oncoming traffic traveling directly to your left. It's one of the most confusing signs on the road, but still a pretty important one to know, especially considering how drastically it's about to alter the traffic pattern. You might also see it written as "Divided Road Ends" or "Two-Way Traffic Ahead," but the meaning is essentially the same.
What to do when you see a Divided Highway Ends sign
When a "Divided Highway Ends" sign appears in your way, you should start preparing for the change before you reach the end of the median or divider. Stay in the proper lane, get ready for a possible shift in lane position, and stay alert for the changing roadway configuration up ahead. Cars moving in the opposite direction are about to share the same roadway as you, and that opposing traffic won't have a physical barrier anymore. Stay on your side of the center line and don't drift too close to it.
Once the divided highway officially ends, you should expect two-way traffic to stay that way until another sign, such as a "Divided Highway Begins" sign, appears to let you know of another change to the traffic pattern. All the while, you should stay vigilant for oncoming vehicles and bikers riding near the yellow line. Follow the rules of the road and avoid any unnecessary lane changes. That'll help reduce the risk of head-on collisions or other dangerous situations once the divided highway ends.