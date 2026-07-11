What Does The 'Divided Highway Ends' Sign Mean & Why Is It Important To Know?

If you come across a "Divided Highway Ends" sign, don't worry: That doesn't mean the highway itself is about to end, and you won't need to slam on your brakes to avoid a "Thelma & Louise"-style situation. Instead, a "Divided Highway Ends" sign tells drivers that the physical barrier separating opposing traffic directions is about to end. It's marking a transition from a divided roadway back to a two-way road, and not a dead end.

The sign is there to give motorists like you advance notice that the median or other physical divider between you and the cars moving in the opposite direction is about to go away, and you'll soon have oncoming traffic traveling directly to your left. It's one of the most confusing signs on the road, but still a pretty important one to know, especially considering how drastically it's about to alter the traffic pattern. You might also see it written as "Divided Road Ends" or "Two-Way Traffic Ahead," but the meaning is essentially the same.