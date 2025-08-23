Why Do Bikers Ride So Close To The Yellow Line?
Beyond the basic tips every new motorcycle rider should know, one thing that can keep bikers safe is choosing the best lane position, especially in traffic. You've probably seen motorcyclists riding near the yellow center line of a divided roadway, although this might seem counterintuitive in terms of safety. Although this position can expose a rider to some particular hazards, it's often the best place to be.
Riding near the center line of a roadway helps increase a motorcyclist's visibility to oncoming and trailing traffic. Hanging near the center line also provides the rider a clearer view of potential hazards ahead than following directly behind a larger vehicle would.
While riding close to the yellow line can help bikers see better and be more visible to other traffic, it's not the best place to ride in all situations. Let's take a look at when this tactic is helpful and when it's best to change it up.
Vary your lane position according to potential hazards
Preparing for and taking a motorcycle safety class can be of particular help to new riders in terms of informing safe lane placement. In most cases, staying close to the yellow line (or near the left-hand edge of a lane on divided highways) is the best place to see and be seen in traffic. As with all rules of the road, though, you'll need to adapt to what's going on around you. If oncoming traffic is driving "left of center," riding close to the yellow line a dangerous proposition. It's also best to move to the inside part of a lane on curves to help track the turn; this will take you away from the yellow line on right-hand curves.
The center of a lane can develop a crown as the passage of four-wheeled vehicles wears tracks on either side, and will collect oil and debris. These factors can make it dangerous to ride there on a motorcycle, especially for riders who are constantly making small course corrections. Sometimes, though, hazards like blown tires or construction on one side of the road make cruising in the center of a lane or close to the yellow line safer, and occupying the middle of a highway lane can help establish your position in the flow of traffic. No matter which part of a roadway you aim your front tire for, always pay attention to road surface and traffic conditions ahead and watch your mirrors for dangerous circumstances behind and beside you.