Why Do Bikers Ride So Close To The Yellow Line?

Beyond the basic tips every new motorcycle rider should know, one thing that can keep bikers safe is choosing the best lane position, especially in traffic. You've probably seen motorcyclists riding near the yellow center line of a divided roadway, although this might seem counterintuitive in terms of safety. Although this position can expose a rider to some particular hazards, it's often the best place to be.

Riding near the center line of a roadway helps increase a motorcyclist's visibility to oncoming and trailing traffic. Hanging near the center line also provides the rider a clearer view of potential hazards ahead than following directly behind a larger vehicle would.

While riding close to the yellow line can help bikers see better and be more visible to other traffic, it's not the best place to ride in all situations. Let's take a look at when this tactic is helpful and when it's best to change it up.