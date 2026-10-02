What Does 'No HM' Mean On A Road Sign?

Just when you think you've seen all the weirdest road signs out there, you come across one with the letters HM inside a red circle crossed by a slash. The mind reels at the sheer number of different word combinations that HM could mean... and that's before you even start to consider why whatever HM stands for would be prohibited on the route you're taking. Per the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), HM is shorthand for hazardous materials. Signs with HM crossed out are letting drivers know that the road can't be used to transport hazardous materials.

These No HM signs are reserved specifically for roads where a proper authority has determined that, for whatever reason, transport of certain hazardous materials should be kept off the route. Truckers carrying flammable, poisonous, corrosive, or otherwise dangerous substances would then need to find an alternate route. Federal roadway sign standards say that No HM signs should be placed where the driver would have an opportunity to choose an alternate route.