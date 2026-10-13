Engineers Have Built An Alternator Powered Entirely By Exhaust

Despite massive improvements in efficiency over the years, a gasoline engine still only converts about a quarter of the fuel it drinks into actual forward motion. The rest of it is mostly lost in heat, with a good share of that loss exiting the tailpipe as fast-moving gas. Even some of that useful quarter is consumed by the car's electrical system. That's because of the alternator, which took over from the generator decades ago and is what now keeps components like the headlights and the wipers alive.

The alternator runs thanks to a belt looped around the crankshaft, which spins it. When that alternator generates current, it produces magnetic resistance at the same time, which the engine has to push through. The more accessories that are turned on, the more electricity is consumed, and the more fuel is burned.

This is something a group of Russian mechanics from Novosibirsk attempted to address on the Garage 54 YouTube channel. For this alternator project, they went ahead and deleted the belt entirely. In its place, they built a turbine — specifically a steel wheel with blades on it — seated inside a metal ring. This is positioned such that it catches the gases emitted by the engine, which then shove the blades along. Connected to this wheel is a stubby driveshaft that runs to an otherwise stock alternator. Ultimately, the exhaust ends up doing the job the belt used to. In principle, all of this is quite similar to how turbocharging transforms engine performance.