Why (And When) Did Cars Switch From Generators To Alternators?

From the earliest days of motoring, cars have evolved dramatically. The very first car envisioned by Carl Benz bears little resemblance to the vehicles we drive today; since then, engineers have found better, safer, and more efficient solutions for nearly every system on the vehicle. For instance, older cars relied on basic mechanical drum brakes, while most modern cars use anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and hydraulics as standard.

Another major milestone for the auto industry was the pivot from generators to alternators. So when did this shift occur, and what exactly made it so important? The switch from generators to alternators happened in 1960 when Plymouth came out with the Valiant — one of a few classic Plymouth cars that are totally underappreciated. The main reasons why manufacturers switched had to do with alternators having a higher output, being more reliable, and weighing less.

One of the main drawbacks of generators is that they can't produce enough power at lower RPMs while also being trickier to maintain due to how they're built, as they rely on brushes and commutators instead of the alternator's stators and rotors. If we also add the fact that newer cars have a substantially higher energy demand, generators soon became insufficient. By the 1970s, as much as 90% of cars had made the switch, and even today, alternators are the default in virtually all internal combustion vehicles.