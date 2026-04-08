Russian YouTubers Somehow Turned A Boxer Engine Into An Inline-Four

There are many unique attributes that have made Subaru such a successful auto brand. One is the company's signature symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, which comes standard on the majority of Subaru vehicles. There's also the fact that Subaru was an early player in the now-dominant crossover SUV market, building a brand identity around car-based SUVs like the Forester and Outback beginning back in the 1990s.

Then there are the engines. While many Subaru crossover drivers might not pay much attention to their engine layout, gearheads and enthusiasts know that the Subaru boxer four-cylinder is one of the most distinctive engines in the world. For decades, the horizontally opposed Subaru boxer has distinguished itself from more common inline and V-layout engines with its unique weight distribution, power delivery, and engine sound.

With that in mind, it seems a little insane that someone would try to turn the iconic, unique Subaru boxer engine into a more traditional inline four-cylinder. But that's exactly what a pair of Russian YouTubers from the Garage 54 channel did in their workshop. While we are still scratching our heads over exactly why someone would want to do this, there's no denying the uniqueness — and comedy — of this project.