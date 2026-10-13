This Could Be The Best 4-Cylinder Engine Nissan Ever Built

While today's Nissan isn't quite the global behemoth Toyota is, the automaker is right up there when it comes to the variety of engines it has produced over the decades. As you'd expect given the company's history, Nissan's catalog isn't just wide; it also includes several generational standouts beloved by car enthusiasts and the broader consumer market alike.

Nissan is probably best remembered for six-cylinder engines like the groundbreaking RB26 inline-6 from the Skyline GT-R and the award-winning VQ-series V6 that dominated the 2000s. Like Toyota, the company has even rolled out some very stout V8 engines over the years. What about Nissan's four-cylinder engines, though? Well, you could tip your hat to Nissan's early L-series that helped put cars like the Datsun 510 on the map in the 1970s, or the robust QR-family of four-cylinder engines of more recent times. However, our pick for Nissan's greatest four-cylinder engine has to be the SR20 and its wide range of turbocharged and naturally aspirated variants.

Used in everything from family sedans and minivans to rear-drive sports cars, the SR20 has won over generations of fans worldwide with its stout construction and huge power potential. In the iconic Nissan Silvia, the SR20 also helped propel the homegrown Japanese drift scene into the global motorsports phenomenon it is today.