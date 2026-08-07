Not Toyota, Not Honda: This Brand's V6 Has Been On Wards' Best Engines List The Most

Is it possible that an engine can be both iconic and under-appreciated at the same time? That might somehow be the case with Nissan's VQ-series V6 engine. On one hand, both the VQ engine and the cars it's powered — like the Nissan 350Z and Infiniti G35 — are well known to both enthusiasts and the general public, and even the VQ's distinctive sound has a bit of notoriety to it.

What's not talked about as much, though, are all the industry accolades that the VQ has received over its lifespan. Among these accomplishments, this Nissan engine has earned especially high marks from Wards Auto, which annually puts out its list of the 10 best engines (with electric propulsion systems recently being added to the rankings alongside internal combustion engines).

During the 20 years between 1995 and 2015, the VQ received a record 16 Wards Best Engine awards, with the run including 14 consecutive wins from 1995 to 2008. While the VQ's award-winning reputation might be unexpected to some, those familiar with the background of this legendary V6 engine shouldn't find it a surprise. Additionally, while the VQ isn't nearly as prevalent today as it was back in the 2000s and 2010s, Nissan is still making VQ engines today, more than 30 years after the V6 made its original debut, which, is a feat in itself.