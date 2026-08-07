Not Toyota, Not Honda: This Brand's V6 Has Been On Wards' Best Engines List The Most
Is it possible that an engine can be both iconic and under-appreciated at the same time? That might somehow be the case with Nissan's VQ-series V6 engine. On one hand, both the VQ engine and the cars it's powered — like the Nissan 350Z and Infiniti G35 — are well known to both enthusiasts and the general public, and even the VQ's distinctive sound has a bit of notoriety to it.
What's not talked about as much, though, are all the industry accolades that the VQ has received over its lifespan. Among these accomplishments, this Nissan engine has earned especially high marks from Wards Auto, which annually puts out its list of the 10 best engines (with electric propulsion systems recently being added to the rankings alongside internal combustion engines).
During the 20 years between 1995 and 2015, the VQ received a record 16 Wards Best Engine awards, with the run including 14 consecutive wins from 1995 to 2008. While the VQ's award-winning reputation might be unexpected to some, those familiar with the background of this legendary V6 engine shouldn't find it a surprise. Additionally, while the VQ isn't nearly as prevalent today as it was back in the 2000s and 2010s, Nissan is still making VQ engines today, more than 30 years after the V6 made its original debut, which, is a feat in itself.
From sports cars to pickup trucks
The Nissan VQ engine was originally born in the mid-1990s and made its American debut as a 3.0-liter unit under the hood of the 1995 Nissan Maxima and Infiniti I30 sedans. The new VQ made the 1995 Wards Best Engine list right off the bat, but it wasn't until the early 2000s that the engine really began to propel the Nissan and Infiniti brands into a new generation. This was the era of high-profile new releases like the Nissan 350Z and Infiniti G35, but the VQ also made its way under the hood of mainstream vehicles like the Altima sedan and Pathfinder SUV. Nissan would continuously update the VQ, eventually making versions as large as 4.0 liters –and the awards kept coming.
How does a motor make the Wards Best Engine list? Engines are graded in categories like horsepower, torque, NVH, and technical innovation, with those numbers combined into an aggregate score to get the overall winners. Although the Wards Best Engine designation doesn't specifically select for long-term reliability or ease of maintenance, the VQ has generally backed up its strong out-of-the-box performance with above-average reliability.
What's especially impressive about the Nissan VQ engine, though, isn't just its power potential or mechanical durability; it's the truly vast range of vehicles that used it. Far from just a performance car engine, the VQ family has been used all across Nissan's lineup, powering everything from the aforementioned Z sports car to family minivans and pickup trucks.
The Nissan V6 is alive and well
Starting in the 2010s, the V6 engine, particularly in its naturally aspirated form, has become increasingly rare in the modern auto industry, with many carmakers switching to smaller-displacement, turbocharged four-cylinder engines. Even so, the Nissan VQ has endured.
In Nissan and Infiniti's performance car applications, the VQ was phased out in favor of the turbocharged VR-series turbo V6 engines. However, the company still builds a direct-injected, naturally aspirated 3.8-liter VQ38DD engine for use in the Nissan Frontier pickup. This old-school engine is one of the things that makes the Frontier stand out in a segment where its competitors have moved to turbocharged four-cylinders.
Recently, however, there's been one negative about the VQ engine that actually has nothing to do with the motor's performance or reliability at all. With Nissan and Infiniti using this engine in so many rear-drive sports cars and sports sedans over the years, the inexpensive, used versions of those cars have gotten quite popular among a new generation of younger owners. Due to the anti-social actions of some of them, some car shows have had to ban VQ-powered cars in an effort to stop dangerous and disruptive behavior caused by some of these bad apples.