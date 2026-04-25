VQ Engine Nissans Can't Stop Crashing, So This Car Show Is Banning Them
Supercar Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, is a car show not unlike the ones that happen all over the country. Once a month, car enthusiasts can browse a lineup of exotic, luxury, high-performance, and other cool and unique vehicles. But according to a recent announcement on the event's Facebook page, there's one thing in particular that now sets Supercar Saturday apart: its ban on certain Nissan and Infiniti vehicles powered by the popular VQ engine platform. Starting with its 2026 season opener, Supercar Saturday event organizers have a list of specific makes and models that won't be allowed to join in the fun anymore. Add the ban to the list of pros and cons of the VQ engine.
Thanks to numerous safety incidents and even more complaints, the Nissan 350Z, Nissan 370Z, and Infiniti sedans and coupes, such as the Infiniti G35 and Infiniti Q50, are officially banned from Supercar Saturday. Event organizers said the move was necessary to keep things safe and family-friendly. After years of disruptive and dangerous behavior, no thanks to these vehicles, the hope is that this free community car show can get back to being a fun and welcoming place that all can enjoy in peace.
What the event organizer has to say
Event organizer Jamal Rahmanzai spoke to Road & Track about how Supercar Saturday has been threatened by reckless driving from certain VQ-powered cars. He said the burnouts, excessive revving, and aggressive driving from younger drivers ignoring event rules just don't fit in with the free event's family-friendly atmosphere. The tipping point for him and other organizers came after a teenage driver crashed a 350Z into a fire hydrant, narrowly avoiding a group of event-goers.
Instead of shutting down the event altogether, the organizers decided to try banning the most problematic cars. Rahmanzai is aware of the fact that a blanket ban impacts both responsible owners and problematic ones, but felt there was just no other option short of pulling the plug on Supercar Saturday. Under the new policy, all VQ-platform vehicles on the list will be turned away at the gate. However, their owners can still attend as spectators, just not drivers.
The restriction will remain in place for at least the 2026 season, with the possibility of reevaluation in the future based on how this year goes. That said, don't be surprised if continued reckless behavior by VQ drivers at other local shows makes the ban permanent. A shame, considering it's one of the oldest engines still in production.