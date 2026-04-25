VQ Engine Nissans Can't Stop Crashing, So This Car Show Is Banning Them

Supercar Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska, is a car show not unlike the ones that happen all over the country. Once a month, car enthusiasts can browse a lineup of exotic, luxury, high-performance, and other cool and unique vehicles. But according to a recent announcement on the event's Facebook page, there's one thing in particular that now sets Supercar Saturday apart: its ban on certain Nissan and Infiniti vehicles powered by the popular VQ engine platform. Starting with its 2026 season opener, Supercar Saturday event organizers have a list of specific makes and models that won't be allowed to join in the fun anymore. Add the ban to the list of pros and cons of the VQ engine.

Thanks to numerous safety incidents and even more complaints, the Nissan 350Z, Nissan 370Z, and Infiniti sedans and coupes, such as the Infiniti G35 and Infiniti Q50, are officially banned from Supercar Saturday. Event organizers said the move was necessary to keep things safe and family-friendly. After years of disruptive and dangerous behavior, no thanks to these vehicles, the hope is that this free community car show can get back to being a fun and welcoming place that all can enjoy in peace.