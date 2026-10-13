What Company Owns Micro Center & Does It Own Any Other Tech Brands?

Micro Center is the retail arm of Micro Electronics, a privately held technology company based in Hilliard, Ohio. Micro Electronics (and, by extension, Micro Center) dates back to 1979, right when personal computers were starting to emerge as their own industry.

Its founders, having previously worked for Radio Shack, probably saw the potential in such a new and exciting (and quickly growing) market. Out of that came Micro Center: a chain of stores that brings together a broad selection of tech parts, products, and accessories under one roof.

The store's original location in Columbus was just 900 square feet, but that expanded to over 44,000 square feet by 1983. Micro Center eventually expanded its operations to include online sales as well, and it continues to help users with pre-built and DIY PC builds to this day. As much of a household name as Micro Center is, though, it's just part of the equation for Micro Electronics. The parent company has also owned several tech brands of its own, including PowerSpec and the now-defunct WinBook.