Should You Buy A Refurbished Laptop? Here's What You Need To Know
Computers can be expensive, and especially if you need something with a relatively good performance. So, if you don't have the budget to buy a brand-new device, you might be considering buying a refurbished laptop. Now, if you're asking if that is a better choice than opting for a cheaper device — the answer isn't a straightforward yes or no. Instead, you must consider several things before spending your money on a used product.
Refurbished laptops have already been used by another customer and have been returned for various reasons. It could either be because they traded it in for a newer or more suitable computer, they were leased brand new by a business and have since been returned, or maybe it was sent back to the manufacturer because of a defect, with the company repairing the issue and reselling it as a refurbished unit. These computers are then checked out by either their manufacturer or retailer. There are also some companies that specialize in buying old gadgets and refurbishing them to give them a second life.
Some manufacturers that sell refurbished models include Apple, Dell, and Lenovo, while you can also buy them from retailers like Amazon (via the Amazon Renewed Store), Best Buy (in the Refurbished Electronics section), and Newegg (by ticking the Refurbished check box under the Condition option after searching for a laptop). Micro Center also lists refurbished computers on its website, but availability varies by location. Alternatively, you can visit any physical store and ask if they offer refurbished devices. But whether a refurbished laptop from a manufacturer, retailer, or a third-party shop, you should always ask a few questions and look at these specifications. That way, you know you're getting a good deal on the device you're shopping for.
What you should look for when buying a refurbished laptop
When you've seen a particular refurbished laptop deal, don't buy it immediately. Instead, compare it first with other options, as you might stumble on a better offer from another provider. In fact, sometimes you might see sales and deals on brand-new laptops that are much cheaper than a refurbished model. This means you could get the same exact device as a brand-new unit at a much lower cost than a refurbished one.
Next, consider the specifications. Even if you're looking at one of the laptops worth buying used, you still need to do some research about their capabilities. Most refurbished devices do not have the latest and greatest technology on board, meaning they're bound to be slower and less efficient than their later counterparts. Note that these could still be capable computers, though, especially if their specs are better than what you have on your current system and is suitable for your intended tasks. One thing to note, though, is that you should avoid a Windows laptop that does not come with or cannot be updated to Windows 11, as Microsoft no longer supports the older Windows 10.
Warranty is another thing you should look at when you're shopping for a refurbished computer. Most companies that sell these devices often offer some sort of guarantee, but they vary between sellers. Some only give you a limited 90-day warranty, while others will match the warranty of brand-new units by giving you a one-year coverage. Apple even lets you get AppleCare coverage on a refurbished laptop, much like how you can get a protection plan with a refurbished iPhone. However, you must consider if it's worth getting, especially as it has gotten a bit worse recently.
What's the difference between a used and refurbished laptop?
One more thing to note is that not all used laptops are refurbished laptops. As said earlier, these devices have been checked out by companies or professionals, ensured that they are still in good-working condition, and have been brought to a like-new condition. This includes replacing any part that aren't serviceable anymore, cleaning any accumulated dust off the interior, and preparing the software for use by another person. Some might have light, cosmetic damage, but you should not have any issues when you buy and start using it.
On the other hand, a used laptop is any pre-owned computer that's being sold on the market. This could range from refurbished units found from official sellers to one that's being sold by your neighbor because they just received a new PC. Refurbished units are typically more expensive than what you'd find on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, but your peace of mind as you know they've been tested and often comes with a seller guarantee.
But if you know your way around computers, want to save some money, and is good at making a deal, there's no harm in choosing a non-refurbished used laptop. Just make sure that you've checked these things before moving forward with any purchase to prevent yourself from getting scammed today and avoid headaches in the future.