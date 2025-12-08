Should You Buy A Refurbished Laptop? Here's What You Need To Know

Computers can be expensive, and especially if you need something with a relatively good performance. So, if you don't have the budget to buy a brand-new device, you might be considering buying a refurbished laptop. Now, if you're asking if that is a better choice than opting for a cheaper device — the answer isn't a straightforward yes or no. Instead, you must consider several things before spending your money on a used product.

Refurbished laptops have already been used by another customer and have been returned for various reasons. It could either be because they traded it in for a newer or more suitable computer, they were leased brand new by a business and have since been returned, or maybe it was sent back to the manufacturer because of a defect, with the company repairing the issue and reselling it as a refurbished unit. These computers are then checked out by either their manufacturer or retailer. There are also some companies that specialize in buying old gadgets and refurbishing them to give them a second life.

Some manufacturers that sell refurbished models include Apple, Dell, and Lenovo, while you can also buy them from retailers like Amazon (via the Amazon Renewed Store), Best Buy (in the Refurbished Electronics section), and Newegg (by ticking the Refurbished check box under the Condition option after searching for a laptop). Micro Center also lists refurbished computers on its website, but availability varies by location. Alternatively, you can visit any physical store and ask if they offer refurbished devices. But whether a refurbished laptop from a manufacturer, retailer, or a third-party shop, you should always ask a few questions and look at these specifications. That way, you know you're getting a good deal on the device you're shopping for.