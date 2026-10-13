How Far Can A Helicopter Fly In 30 Minutes?

Some helicopters have exceptionally long ranges, while others are incredibly fast, so there's plenty of variety when it comes to choppers. One question you might have about them is how far one can fly within a short period, like 30 minutes. As you might imagine, it depends on which type of helicopter is involved because, like cars, some can go further and faster than others within a set period of time. So, while one might go considerably far in 30 minutes, others may fall short.

Most helicopters have limited ranges and low top speeds when compared to something like a jet. That's partly due to their size and means of movement, but they're not all designed for speed, either. The longest-range, non-tilt rotor military/civilian helicopter, for example, is the Leonardo AW101 Merlin, which can travel 932 miles at up to 172 mph; it can go approximately 86 miles in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the civilian helicopter with the longest range, the Airbus H175, can travel up to 721 miles at 178 mph, so it can cover 89 miles in 30 minutes.

Helicopters have been around since the late 1930s, and over the years, the technology has advanced considerably. What started as slow-moving, hovering aircraft evolved into mass transport craft, airborne ambulances, firefighting vehicles, news & traffic monitors, and machines of war. There are countless types produced by various companies around the world, and even if you've never ridden in one, you've undoubtedly seen helicopters of all types zip across the sky at some point in your life.