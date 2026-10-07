4 Multitools With Deep Discounts On Amazon In October 2026

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Unless you're tackling some big DIY projects around the house or in the garage, you may not need a toolbox maxed out with expensive tools. Of course, it's always a good idea to keep some tools on hand, especially if you're a homeowner. But for some people, a few multitools may be enough for most smaller jobs. If you're looking for some multitools and don't want to break the bank, Amazon has you covered.

These specially priced multitools are part of "Prime Big Deal Days," an Amazon promotion that runs October 6-7 online. It's a two-day fall shopping event exclusively for Prime members featuring a wide selection of items with some pretty big discounts. Promotions like these present a great opportunity for shoppers to get the tools they need while also sticking to their budget.

This list represents Amazon's discounted multitool selection, though it doesn't include every item. However, the discounts do vary, with the first item coming in at the lower end of the scale and increasing from that point on. No matter what you choose, check the customer ratings and read the reviews. That way, you'll be better informed and can make the right decisions as you're saving money.