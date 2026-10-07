4 Multitools With Deep Discounts On Amazon In October 2026
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Unless you're tackling some big DIY projects around the house or in the garage, you may not need a toolbox maxed out with expensive tools. Of course, it's always a good idea to keep some tools on hand, especially if you're a homeowner. But for some people, a few multitools may be enough for most smaller jobs. If you're looking for some multitools and don't want to break the bank, Amazon has you covered.
These specially priced multitools are part of "Prime Big Deal Days," an Amazon promotion that runs October 6-7 online. It's a two-day fall shopping event exclusively for Prime members featuring a wide selection of items with some pretty big discounts. Promotions like these present a great opportunity for shoppers to get the tools they need while also sticking to their budget.
This list represents Amazon's discounted multitool selection, though it doesn't include every item. However, the discounts do vary, with the first item coming in at the lower end of the scale and increasing from that point on. No matter what you choose, check the customer ratings and read the reviews. That way, you'll be better informed and can make the right decisions as you're saving money.
Leatherman Skeletool KBX Pocket Multitool
The Leatherman Skeletool KBX pocket multitool is available for $27.99, a savings of nearly $12, or 30% off. This compact tool comes in a variety of colors, but only the Coyote Tan is available at this price. The Skeletool combines two different tools in a lightweight design intended for everyday use. Leatherman describes the knife as suitable for both quick everyday tasks and heavier-duty work.
The Skeletool KBX has a high-carbon stainless steel combo blade with a half-serrated edge, clip-point shape, and V-grind. It has a foldable design, with a button lock that secures the blade when the tool is open. It also has a handle made from stainless steel and aluminum. It measures 5.87 inches long and weighs 1.28 ounces, making it light enough for regular pocket carry. To clean the Skeletool, hand-wash it only.
The Skeletool has two tools: the combo knife and a built-in bottle opener. The bottle opener is also the pocket clip, which keeps the tool easily accessible when attached to a pocket. Its design makes it useful not just for everyday carry, but also for camping and other outdoor activities. The knife's half-serrated blade can also come in handy outdoors, adding versatility.
Rocktol Pocket Multitool
The Rocktol Pocket Multitool ST02 is available for $18.69 on Amazon, down from its regular price of $26.99. That's a savings of $8.30, or 31% off. This 12-in-1 multitool has a titanium-plated handle and a 2.68-inch folding knife blade made from VG-10 stainless steel. Its compact design combines the knife with several other tools, making it suitable for everyday use as well as work and outdoor activities. It also has a built-in pocket clip for easy carrying.
In addition to the folding knife, the ST02 includes Phillips #1 and 3/16-inch screwdrivers, slotted and glasses screwdrivers, large scissors, a wire stripper, an awl, and can and bottle openers. Each multitool function has a safety lock designed to keep it secure during use. The VG-10 stainless steel blade is 2.68 inches long, while the handle is made from stainless steel with a titanium-plated finish. The ST02 measures 4.02 by 0.94 by 0.71 inches when folded and weighs 4.37 ounces.
The multitool's assortment of tools gives it versatility, while its slim profile makes it convenient for carrying in a pocket or toolbox. The ST02 is ideal for outdoor activities like backpacking and hiking and is also suitable for everyday use by DIYers and professionals alike. Its combination of cutting, opening, and other functions gives users several tools with a variety of applications in one compact package.
Rocktol SK05 Multitool
The Rocktol SK05 Multitool is a substantial step up from the ST02, offering 29 functions. It's available for $43.99, down from $79.99, making it 45% off. Built from stainless steel, the SK05 combines several types of tools into one tough design and comes with a nylon sheath for carrying not just the tool itself, but some of its accessories as well.
The SK05 has regular and needle-nose pliers, replaceable wire cutters, a wire stripper, crimping pliers, straight and serrated knives, and large spring-action scissors. It also has screwdrivers, a wood saw, a metal and wood file, an awl, and bottle and can openers. The SK05's interchangeable saw and file system lets you switch between those tools, while the wire cutters can also be replaced as needed. The interchangeable bit driver works with eight sets of double-ended bits, and the main knife blade is made from VG-10 steel.
The SK05 measures 4.49 by 1.65 by 0.79 inches when folded and weighs 11.4 ounces. Its tools have safety locks, and its stainless steel construction is designed for more intensive use. The multitool's sheath has a front section for the screwdriver bits and side storage for the saw blades and replacement wire cutters. This makes the SK05 a capable tool on the job, and its wide variety of tools lets it handle a range of applications.
Cosmedge Multitool Accessories Set
The Cosmedge Multitool Accessories Set is the biggest bargain on this list, with a 50% discount bringing the price down to $49.87 from $99.75. But instead of being a standalone multitool, this discounted set is designed to add more capabilities to compatible tools. This Cosmedge set includes a bit-driver extender, a ratchet wrench, a 22-piece bit set, a bit holder, a carabiner, and a keychain.
The 22-piece bit set has 44 different bit types, including Phillips, hex, Pozidriv, and Torx options. The bit extender is designed for use with a range of Leatherman multitools, including the popular Signal, ARC, Skeletool, and Surge. The included ratchet wrench adds another way to use those bits, with a reversible head, quick-release, and 72-tooth design. This lets the wrench work in tight spaces where there isn't enough room to turn it.
This set also comes with a convenient compact organizer for keeping the bits and other components together. The carabiner and keychain offer extra ways to carry the accessories when they're not in use. While this set isn't technically a replacement for a complete multitool, it can greatly expand what a compatible Leatherman can do. So if you already own one of those compatible Leatherman multitools and want more ways to tackle different kinds of jobs, this set could be the right fit.