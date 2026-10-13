Truck Bed Add-On Could Convert Your Pickup Into A Camper At The Press Of A Button
The point of spending a night under the stars is to get away from the hassles of modern life, not waste precious time getting your accommodations in order. The problem with many pickup truck camping solutions is that they offer only a single sheltered space, might need drilling into the bed for installation (camper shells), and may require you to manually unfurl a whole tent unit to get it set up. Of course, shelter is only one part of the equation, and knowing about the gear, tips, and tricks of truck bed camping can be extremely helpful.
An interesting product from Wild Land has been garnering some attention for its unique take on pickup camping. Using a non-invasive installation method, the PickupMate Wingman X clamps onto the bed rails via brackets and measures 61.8 inches across and 28 inches high when not deployed. Once you're ready to camp, a push of a button via a remote control or smartphone app engages a mechanism that lifts and extends the unit into a two-story tent structure.
The Wingman X is designed to be widely compatible with a range of truck models, and Wild Land offers mounting brackets for select Ford, Ram, Toyota, GMC, and Jeep pickups with certain bed configurations. Those models that fall outside of that may need a custom mounting solution for the product to work properly. The Wingman X offers several advantages for those interested in overlanding and off-road camping.
The Wild Land PickupMate Wingman X features
On the lower level, which utilizes the truck bed as the floor, you have up to 59 inches of height and plenty of space to stow extra gear, prepare food, or do any number of other functions. The Wingman X comes with a side table, rear cover that converts into an awning, a blanket, a mattress, an air pillow, a lounge chair, and additional supports. Open a hatch in the ceiling and, using a built-in ladder, climb to the sleeping area on the second story, which measures 89 by 57 inches in length and width and 42 inches high. The unit can support camping for up to three people.
The top also features a skylight that opens up, mesh panels for fresh air, and integrated LED lights and Bluetooth speakers. Even better, deployment isn't an all-or-nothing affair. Rather, it is incremental, with each level able to be controlled independently. Meaning you can deploy only a portion of the setup if desired, which adds enhanced flexibility, good for any number of scenarios.
Unfortunately, Wild Land's PickupMate Wingman X doesn't come cheap, listed for just under $8,500 at Wild Land. Fortunately, there are some more affordable pickup truck campers for those looking to head out into the backcountry. The Wingman X is also heavy, tipping the scales at over 600 pounds, and requires that you have a shop crane to get it in place if installing it yourself, or purchase a specialized lifting mechanism for the product offered by Wild Land.
What has the reaction been toward the Wingman X so far?
Considering that shipping for the Wingman X camper system began on September 30th, 2026, less than a week ago (as of this writing), customer reviews haven't yet been posted. However, coverage from various outlets has generally been positive. For instance, Wild Land exhibited the Wingman X at the 2026 SHOT trade show, and outlets like Off-Road acknowledged that the company isn't just offering yet another rooftop tent but is trying to create something unique in the vehicle camping industry.
However, other outlets have posed some potential issues with the inventive camper product. Expedition Portal noted the height of the Wingman X with the second level fully deployed may be uncomfortably subject to the forces of wind. The unit is approaching 7 feet tall (204 cm), and that's from the bed of the truck. So, interested campers may need to either get used to movement when a gust of wind presses into the Wingman X, or opt for alternative setups, like only opening the lower level during weather events.
In the online truck camper community, there seems to be some skepticism, with concerns about weight and potential failure points. One commenter, pallidamors on Reddit, stated, "My wedge opens by itself in 3 seconds for 1/4 the height and I'm guessing 1/3 the weight but....ok." So, time will tell if the Wingman X will be able to provide a better camping solution than alternatives and whether it'll be able to win over those in the community who aren't yet convinced.