Truck Bed Add-On Could Convert Your Pickup Into A Camper At The Press Of A Button

The point of spending a night under the stars is to get away from the hassles of modern life, not waste precious time getting your accommodations in order. The problem with many pickup truck camping solutions is that they offer only a single sheltered space, might need drilling into the bed for installation (camper shells), and may require you to manually unfurl a whole tent unit to get it set up. Of course, shelter is only one part of the equation, and knowing about the gear, tips, and tricks of truck bed camping can be extremely helpful.

An interesting product from Wild Land has been garnering some attention for its unique take on pickup camping. Using a non-invasive installation method, the PickupMate Wingman X clamps onto the bed rails via brackets and measures 61.8 inches across and 28 inches high when not deployed. Once you're ready to camp, a push of a button via a remote control or smartphone app engages a mechanism that lifts and extends the unit into a two-story tent structure.

The Wingman X is designed to be widely compatible with a range of truck models, and Wild Land offers mounting brackets for select Ford, Ram, Toyota, GMC, and Jeep pickups with certain bed configurations. Those models that fall outside of that may need a custom mounting solution for the product to work properly. The Wingman X offers several advantages for those interested in overlanding and off-road camping.