DeWalt's 192-Piece Mechanics Tool Set Is 46% Off On Amazon Right Now
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Amazon has long served as a site that savvy online shoppers turn to in hopes of finding deep discounts on the gear they need. On some occasions, the e-commerce outfit provides discounts fronting the sort of deals that surprise even the savviest of Amazon shoppers. Such deals typically present themselves during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, and if you're in the market for a new mechanic's tool kit from DeWalt, you'll want to cruise on over to the online retailer with some haste, as it's now featuring a 192-Piece Set at a staggering 46% discount.
To be crystal clear, that sales price is indeed part of Amazon's Prime members only Big Deal Days event, and if you're keeping tabs on that sale, you know it ends on October 7. When it does, this mechanic's tool set may well go back to its typical retail price, which is $289.99. For those who don't want to do the math, the deep Big Deal Days discount takes that price all the way down to a reasonable $156.
As for the set's overall quality, you should know that it currently holds a solid 4.8-star user rating on its Amazon product page, with most customers praising the kit for its variety and quality, even as some complained of substandard functionality. Concerns aside, more than 8,000 customers have posted reviews, so the set's positive rating is about as legit as they come, signaling that this set may be an outright steal at its current price.
What's included in the DeWalt Mechanic's Tool Kit?
Just FYI — the set is well reviewed on its DeWalt Tools page, too, where it owns a user rating of 4.6 stars. Over there, the primary complaint is that the hard shell case that contains all the sockets, wrenches, and bits doesn't properly secure them when opening and closing. So that may be worth considering before you add this mechanic's tool set to your cart even at the heavily discounted price.
The set's $156 sticker price may still prove hard to pass up for many even with those concerns, but whichever side of that consumer coin you're on, you'll no doubt want to dig in and discern what tools are actually included in the kit . The set features three 72-tooth pear head ratchets in 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch sizes, each of which boast DeWalt's Direct Torque technology and a 5-degree Arc swing. The set also comes with a 14-piece hex key sets in both metric and standard measurements.
Practical mechanic's tools like sockets in SAE and Metric measurements are a big part of the kit as well, which includes 44 3/8-inch drive sockets, 42 1/4-inch drive sockets, 40 1/2-inch drive sockets, and 17 3/8-inch drive bit sockets, along with three spark plug sockets. The kit also comes with a variety of universal joints, extenders, and adaptors. Each of those tools features a polished chrome vanadium finish to resist corrosion and hand-stamped markings noting each piece's individual size. DeWalt even backs them with a full lifetime warranty, if that matters to you.