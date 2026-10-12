4 New Ryobi 18V Tools To Keep On Your Radar In October 2026

Ryobi has spent the last decade or so positioning itself as one of the more user-friendly and budget-minded brands available in the cordless power tool market. Along the way, it's built out a range of lithium-ion battery powered tools that's as varied in style and versatility as any of its competitors. It's particularly varied in terms of the battery power options available to power those tools, with Ryobi featuring everything from lower-voltage USB devices to those that run on 40V battery packs or more.

The largest of the Techtronic Industries-owned brand's battery families is undoubtedly the 18V lineup, which now features more than 300 different tools to choose from. But even as comprehensive as Ryobi's 18V tool line already is, the brand continues to develop and produce a wide range of devices to run on those power packs. It continues to upgrade tools in the lineup whenever they are in need, as well.

Those new and upgraded 18V devices find their way to both online and brick-and-mortar marketplaces several times throughout the year, leading fans of the Ryobi brand to keep close watch for any fresh gear they might deem worthy of their own power tool arsenal. With October weather beginning to set in across the land, we've picked out a few recently announced or recently released Ryobi tools that the DIYers in the land might want to keep on their radar.