4 New Ryobi 18V Tools To Keep On Your Radar In October 2026
Ryobi has spent the last decade or so positioning itself as one of the more user-friendly and budget-minded brands available in the cordless power tool market. Along the way, it's built out a range of lithium-ion battery powered tools that's as varied in style and versatility as any of its competitors. It's particularly varied in terms of the battery power options available to power those tools, with Ryobi featuring everything from lower-voltage USB devices to those that run on 40V battery packs or more.
The largest of the Techtronic Industries-owned brand's battery families is undoubtedly the 18V lineup, which now features more than 300 different tools to choose from. But even as comprehensive as Ryobi's 18V tool line already is, the brand continues to develop and produce a wide range of devices to run on those power packs. It continues to upgrade tools in the lineup whenever they are in need, as well.
Those new and upgraded 18V devices find their way to both online and brick-and-mortar marketplaces several times throughout the year, leading fans of the Ryobi brand to keep close watch for any fresh gear they might deem worthy of their own power tool arsenal. With October weather beginning to set in across the land, we've picked out a few recently announced or recently released Ryobi tools that the DIYers in the land might want to keep on their radar.
18V ONE+ 12-inch 3-in-1 Mower/String Trimmer/Edger Kit
Yard work can get tricky when Fall weather bears its head, as this is typically the time of year when some grasses begins to go dormant. Until it does, the grass needs tending, and at the very least you'll want to ensure you've got the right gear on hand to give your green spaces a proper final tune up prior to the onset of winter. If your yard is not particularly large, this 18V 3-in-1 Mower-Trimmer-Edger is well worth a look for homeowners with such needs.
Ryobi only recently released this cleverly-designed device, and while it's been reviewed by just 10 customers to date, it's worth noting they've awarded it a perfect five-star rating. Versatility is one of the most common points of praise, naturally, as the tool operates like a traditional 10-inch to 12-inch string trimmer and edger independent of the lawn mower base. That head attaches directly to the 12-inch base, transforming the trimmer into a functional lawn mower whenever you need one.
Cool factor aside, reviews users and YouTubers like WorldofTech note that the tool actually performs well in whichever capacity you choose to employ it. There will be some limitations in thicker, denser grass, of course, but if you're just looking for device to tend to smaller, well-kept grassy areas, this multi-tool may be hard to beat, particularly as it delivers 3 functions at the cost of just $209. Yes, that price includes both a 4Ah 18V battery and a charger.
18V ONE+ Portable Propane Heater
Keeping warm is an obvious concern for much of the population whenever cooler weather makes its way into the seasonal conversation. That's true whether you're hanging out at a tailgate party, looking to heat your garage workshop, or need an emergency heater in case icy weather kills the power to your home. If any or all of those scenarios fit your needs, you really should have Ryobi's new Portable 18V Propane Heater on your radar.
The propane heater has only been available from Ryobi for about a month. Like that handy 3-in-1 Mower, this device has earned a 5-star rating from those who've purchased one, doing so via 17 posted reviews. According to those reviews, the heater is powerful, lightweight, and easy to use, which is sort of the trifecta for a portable warmer. It's also not excessively priced, with the tool maker selling the heater for $159. That price does not include the 18V battery required to power the heater, however, nor does it include the requisite propane, so you'll want to consider that before you buy.
As for the heater itself, it boasts two heating modes and can produce up to 13,000 BTUs of heat that should fill a space of about 326 square feet. With a fully-charged 18V 2Ah battery attached, it can produce up to 6 hours of heat. It's designed to work with any standard 1-pound bottle of propane, which is attached and secured via a pivoting head and bottle cavity in the back of the device.
18V ONE+ Power Source & Charger
If you are worried about power outages, you're probably looking for more than just an easy way to keep warm. If you're hunting for a power pack to keep your mobile devices charged and at the ready, Ryobi's 18V Power Source & Charger is a tool that should very much be on your radar.
It'll have to stay there for now, however, as Ryobi is still listing it as "Coming Soon" online. Ryobi has released marketing materials ensuring the device will be available by October 2026, so it shouldn't be too much longer until interested parties can pick one up. Given its unreleased status, there aren't any pro or user reviews to draw from concerning its quality. We also can't tell you what this device will cost you at the point of purchase.
What we can say, though, is that the tool will not come with an 18V battery, so you'll need to pick one up to use it if you don't already have one of those power sources tucked away in your garage. The set does come with a 60W USB-C charging cable and features a standard USB port as well, so you should be able to charge most devices with ease. It's also cleverly designed to use the battery itself as the base, and it features a mobile device holder on top. When plugged in, it'll even charge the 18V battery attached. Perhaps most importantly, this is one Ryobi tool you'll be able to use year round.
18V ONE+ HP 14-Inch Chainsaw Kit
It should go without saying that a good chainsaw is one of those tools that can come in handy any time of year. The fall season provides a unique opportunity to homeowners to start trimming back potentially problematic branches, as they will generally be more visible once the leaves start falling. It may also a good time to take down some smaller trees in your yard, as they are headed toward seasonal dormancy. As it happens, Ryobi's chainsaws are relatively well thought of in the market, and the brand has just released a revamped version of its 14-Inch 18V cutter.
That tool only recently made its way into Ryobi's online market, but has already earned top marks form shoppers, with 18 users reviewing it to a perfect 5-star rating. Among the praise lobbed on the cutter, users say the new high performance brushless motor makes a massive difference in the tool's power output and cutting capabilities. For its part, Ryobi is backing up those claims by marketing the chainsaw is its most powerful 18V cutter.
It provides a better-than-solid runtime to users too, with Ryobi claiming it can deliver over 100 cuts on a fully-charged battery. The company also notes that, combined with the chainsaw's 14-inch bar and chain, the saw should be able make cuts up to 24 inches in diameter. Best of all, Ryobi is currently selling the 14-Inch 18V chainsaw along with a 6Ah 18V One+ battery and charger for just $259. If that's not radar worthy, we don't know what is.