American Pickers: The Most Expensive Motorcycles From Mike Wolfe's Collection That Actually Sold

"American Pickers" has had its fair share of exciting motorcycle finds over the course of 27 seasons. But co-star Mike Wolfe also has his own expansive collection of motorcycles — that is to say, he used to. In January 2023, Wolfe announced that he was going to auction off 62 of his 112 motorcycles at the Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas. While he told Fox News that these bikes were like family to him, he decided hold on to his pre-1920 bikes, but let go of some others after some deep reflection. "I think that time period is more interesting to me as far as the story they tell in regard to American history," Wolfe explained.

The auction has long passed, and a few stand out as quite pricey. A 1939 Indian Four sold for $82,500. Originally found and purchased on "American Pickers," this red bike with a tan, fringed saddle features a 78 CI inline 4-cylinder engine, a three-speed manual transmission, and flashy chrome accents. A 1941 Indian Four sold for $115,500 — not bad for a barn find. It has two-tone green and white paint, a 1265cc inline 4-cylinder engine, leaf spring front suspension, and cross-laced wire wheels.

While the Indian Four motorcycles were definitely a hit with collectors — and still are — there was another motorcycle in Wolfe's collection that sold for even more. His 1936 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead sold for $132,000, as the picker predicted. He told Fox News: "I used to ride every one of those bikes. Those should bring good money because they're pre-war Harley-Davidsons, which are the most sought after." The green and silver stunner has a black saddle, chrome accents, cross lace wire wheels, and a 61 CI Knucklehead V-Twin engine.