Ryobi USB Lithium Vs. 18V Stapler: What's The Difference & What Are They Good For?

The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 3/8 inch Crown Stapler may seem similar in size and shape to the USB stapler, but it's a comparatively more muscular tool. Unlike the USB model, it can't fire brad nails, but it is rated for crown staples ranging from 1/4 to 9/16 inches in length, as well as Arrow T50 staples. It can handle many of the same jobs as the USB stapler, including upholstery, installing insulation and chicken wire, and assembling porch screening, though it's also able to handle installing floor underlayment.

The two biggest differences between this model and the USB one are strength and power capacity. The 18V stapler is equipped with an adjustable knob for controlling your depth of drive, allowing you to tailor the stapler's output for working with different types and sizes of materials. Its power source is one of Ryobi's ONE+ 18V battery packs, mounted at the bottom of the handle, a much larger power source than the USB model's.

According to Ryobi's estimates, when this stapler is equipped with a ONE+ High Capacity Lithium+ battery pack, it's capable of firing approximately 5,500 staples on a single charge, nearly ten-times more than the USB model can fire before needing a recharge. These features make this stapler a better choice for longer, more complicated jobs and handiwork that require a lot more staples.