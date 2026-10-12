What Are Danforth Anchors Used For In Boating?

Leave a boat unanchored in any place that isn't a dock or a mooring buoy, and there's a chance it will drift away. That's why a lot of boats, specifically the smaller recreational kind, use a Danforth anchor. Unlike claw anchors, a Danforth is a type of anchor that basically looks like a metal bar, except it has two wide, triangular blades at one end called flukes. These flukes sit on a hinge that lets them swing out to roughly 32 degrees from the bar. When the boat pulls on the line, the sharp tips on those flukes catch the mud or dirt underneath, anchoring the boat down.

It's a simple design that does the job and has been around long enough for it to explode in popularity. First created by a civil engineer named Richard Danforth, the design dates way back to 1939. Not long after, it was used by the U.S. military for World War II landing craft, likely because it has such a lightweight design — at least for the amount of hold it has. It helps that the flukes themselves are unusually big for an anchor this light.

Because it punches above its weight, it's most suitable for smaller boats. These smaller boats lack a motorized winch to pull the anchor up, so that job is done by hand. At the same time, a Danforth is also easier to fold, since it lies flat. This lets it fit inside a small storage locker after it's hauled up, instead of simply dangling off the side of the boat.