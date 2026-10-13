When Did Mercedes Stop Building Tractors (And How Long Did It Build Them)?

The question of how long Mercedes-Benz has made tractors is not straightforward. One of the companies that was merged to form Mercedes-Benz in 1926 had produced tractors before they came together. In 1919, Benz released the Benz-Gaggenau tractor. Afterward, a new Mercedes-Benz OE tractor appeared in 1928, with just 100 examples made before it was dropped in 1935.

However, the modern history of Mercedes-Benz as a tractor maker begins in 1973, when the first MB-trac tractor rolled off the production line. The production-ready tractor had been shown to the world at 1972's German Agricultural Society Exhibition in Hanover. The MB-trac shared many components with the Mercedes-Benz Unimog multi-purpose vehicle, one of the rarest Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the United States. While this permitted Mercedes-Benz to produce the MB-trac affordably at low production volumes, it also allowed the company to make a wide range of tractors that could perform a variety of tasks from light-duty work to heavy towing, including forestry and road construction duties.

The MB-trac tractor introduced a number of innovations to the tractor industry. It featured all-wheel drive as standard, with all four wheels being the same size, just like the Unimog. The cab's central position let the MB-trac provide space for attachments on the front, the rear, or on the body itself, with hydraulic connections for balers or plows at the rear or the front. Production of the MB-trac continued until 1991, when it was discontinued because it was too expensive to make. Ford also stopped making tractors that year.