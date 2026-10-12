What Was The Top Speed Of America's Canceled Comanche Stealth Helicopter?

All told, the RAH-66 Comanche helicopter, developed as a joint-venture between Boeing and Sikorsky (now owned by Lockheed Martin) was a bit of a mess, to the point of the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) issuing multiple statements about the program's long delayed schedule and significant cost overruns. The program lasted from the late 1980s all the way to 2004 without a successful helicopter coming out the other end.

The Comanche was supposed to be a stealth-capable reconnaissance and attack helicopter for the U.S. Army, complete with the wacky shape used by other early stealth aircraft like the F-117. The maximum weight 12,813 pound chopper was powered by two Rolls-Royce/Honeywell turboshaft engines making just around 2,800 horsepower. For comparison, the two General Electric engines in the functionally similar (although much heavier at a maximum 18,500 pounds) Bell/Textron AH-1Z attack helicopter put out a combined 3,600 horsepower.

But 2,800 horsepower is still quite beefy for a helicopter as light as the Comanche. So how fast could it fly? The program originally called for a maximum speed of more than 170 knots (195 miles per hour). During testing, the Comanche could reach speeds of 200 knots (over 230 miles per hour).