What's Causing So Many Car Sunroofs To Shatter Without Warning?

Whether you call it a "sunroof" or a "moonroof", a retractable roof panel is a very popular option on modern vehicles, and it's not hard to see why. When the weather is nice, a retractable sunroof can make even a practical sedan or SUV feel a little like a convertible, bringing sunlight and fresh air into the cabin.

However, it's not always sunshine and open-air fun when it comes to these roofs, and there are valid reasons you may want to steer clear of a sunroof on a new or used vehicle. Potential downsides include leaks, added weight, and electrical issues, though it has to be said that a lot of those problems usually occur once you've owned your vehicle for a while.

However, 2026 has seen a growing trend of sunroofs spontaneously exploding, even on brand-new vehicles, with many drivers reporting shattered sunroofs across a range of vehicle types. However, it doesn't seem like there's anything wrong with the sunroofs themselves: weather conditions and debris might explain many of these failures, as may the increase in sunroof-equipped vehicles on the road these days.