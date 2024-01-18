Is There Any Real Difference Between A Moonroof And A Sunroof?
Language has an interesting way of evolving. Words that mean one thing can be misused by enough people over a period of time that we just collectively accept the word's new meaning at some point. For example, take the word awful. That word used to mean that something or someone was to be dreaded for how much awe they inspired in someone. It seems simple when you say it like that, but considering our current definition of the word boils it down to something just being bad, you may not have known that the word's meaning has changed.
One funny thing about common speech is that occasionally, you get two words that seem like they should be opposites, but most people will use them interchangeably for the same thing. This is where sunroof and moonroof come into play. When buying a car and the package lists either of these words, you probably assume it to be one thing. In actuality, however, there is a distinction between a sunroof and a moonroof. They share many of the same characteristics and functions but are not identical creations. The differences between a sunroof and a moonroof are not entirely semantic, even though that's what you may think they are.
A material difference
It is true that sunroofs and moonroofs essentially have the same function in an automobile. They are for letting in natural light to the vehicle, and if they are retractable or able to tilt, they can also let in fresh air without the need to roll down your windows. The differences come in what the roofs are actually made out of. When it comes to sunroofs, Motor Trend details how they are typically made of an opaque material, such as metal, and the only way to let in light or air into a car is by either retracting or tilting the metal panel.
In contrast, a moonroof is made of glass. Because it is a clear material, it will always let in light unless covered up by some sort of sunshade. Many moonroofs can retract or tilt to let in air, but that is not always a given, with many moonroofs just being fixed glass panels on the roofs of cars. The distinction is credited to John Atkinson, who worked in marketing for Ford in the 1970s.
When you describe them like this, the semantic difference makes sense. The sunroof means you are actively looking to let sunlight into your car. Meanwhile, a moonroof passively lets in light, and the use of a sunshade to block out sunlight is the active element. No one will reprimand you if you use the words interchangeably, but it's nice to know that there's actually a reason there are two words.